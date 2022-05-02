Texans Waive/Injured RB Scottie Phillips

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve waived RB Scottie Phillips with an injury designation.

Should he clear waivers on Tuesday, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in April. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans.

However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in three games for the Texans and rushed for 13 yards on six carries to go along with receptions for nine yards receiving and no touchdowns.

During his college career at Mississippi, Phillips rushed for 1,470 yards on 278 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 18 receptions for 182 yards receiving and 20 total touchdowns over the course of two seasons and 20 games.