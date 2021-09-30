Texans Waive K Joey Slye

The Houston Texans announced that they’ve placed K Joey Slye on waivers Thursday.

The #Texans have waived K Joey Slye. — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 30, 2021

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason this and he caught on with the Texans. He’s been on and off of their roster in recent weeks.

In 2021, Slye has appeared in three games for the Texans and converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts and 7 of 8 extra point tries.