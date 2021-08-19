Texans Waive RB Dontrell Hilliard From Injured Reserve With Settlement

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans waived RB Dontrell Hilliard from their injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday.

Hilliard, 26, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Browns but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Browns eventually promoted Hilliard to their active roster before placing him on injured reserve in December. Cleveland brought him back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal last offseason before waiving him midseason. He was claimed by the Texans.

Houston signed him to a one-year, $1.25 million extension that included $200,000 guaranteed.

In 2020, Hilliard appeared in five games for the Browns and rushed for 48 yards on nine carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with one reception for two yards. He appeared in two games for the Texans and totaled 104 kick return yards.