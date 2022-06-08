Texans Waive/Injured WR DaeSean Hamilton, Sign WR Chad Beebe

The Houston Texans have waived WR DaeSean Hamilton with an injury designation on Wednesday and signed WR Chad Beebe to a contract, per Field Yates.

Should Hamilton clear waivers, he would revert to the Texans’ injured reserve list.

This comes just a day after Hamiton suffered a knee injury during minicamp.

Aaron Wilson of PFN reported that Hamilton will undergo surgery on his right knee. The good news, according to Wilson, is that Hamilton didn’t tear his ACL and is expected to make a “full recovery at some point this year.”

Wilson explains that Hamilton’s leg gave out while he tried to cut during a route and he grabbed for his knee. Trainers later carted him off the field.

Hamilton, 27, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract before being released.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans earlier this offseason.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.