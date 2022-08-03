Texans Waiving Injured WR Davion Davis, Signing LS Harrison Elliott

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are waiving injured WR Davion Davis due to a pulled hamstring and are also signing LS Harrison Elliott in his place.

Davis, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Vikings later brought Davis back and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January of 2020 but was let go that August.

The Browns signed Davis to a contract but he was suspended for the first two games of the season for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He was waived after finishing his suspension but returned to the Browns’ practice squad.

Houston then signed him to the active roster from the Browns practice squad and he appeared in two games before breaking his ankle.

In 2021, Davis appeared in two games for the Texans and caught one of three targets for 17 yards.