Texans Working Out Two Punters

The Houston Texans are working out veteran punters Matt Haack and Pat O’Donnell today, according to Aaron Wilson.

Current punter Ty Zentner kicked four times and averaged 44 yards per kick in the season opener against the Ravens, with one touchback.

Haack, 29, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals this past May. He was cut in August, though.

In 2022, Haack appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and totaled 3,133 yards on 70 attempts (44.8 YPA) which includes 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

O’Donnell, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract last year. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, O’Donnell appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and totaled 2,313 yards on 52 attempts (44.5 YPA) which includes 24 downed inside the 20-yard line.