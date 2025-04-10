Texas WR Isaiah Bond Turned Himself In To Police For Outstanding Sexual Assault Warrant

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Texas WR Isaiah Bond turned himself in to Frisco (TX) Police Thursday morning for a matter related to an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.

Bond reportedly posted bond and was later released by police.

Bond issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”

Bond, 21, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal.

Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal this past offseason before committing to Texas in January 2023.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.