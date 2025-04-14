Texas WR Matthew Golden Has Seven Reported Top 30 Visits

Texas WR Matthew Golden has been a popular player during the pre-draft process with seven official 30 visits reported so far per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.

According to Ian Rapoport, Golden is taking a visit with the Lions this week, which is the latest in a list that includes:

He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the Combine, coming in at 4.29 seconds, and is a virtual lock to go in the first round, perhaps even as the first receiver selected.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Golden, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 25 receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Texas. He committed to Houston and spent two years there before entering the transfer portal.

Golden committed to Texas in December 2023 as a four-star transfer ranked No. 9 for receivers in the portal. He spent the entire 2024 season with the Longhorns.

In his collegiate career, Golden appeared in 36 games over three seasons at Houston and Texas and recorded 134 receptions for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.