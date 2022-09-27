Three Other Teams Were Interested In Signing WR Cole Beasley

Pro Football Talk reports three other teams were interested in signing Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley, including the Commanders, Giants and Panthers.

However, they were only offering the minimum salary and Beasley wanted to sign with a contender, which is why he landed on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

PFT adds the Giants were the most persistent, which makes sense given HC Brian Daboll worked with Beasley the past couple of seasons in Buffalo.

Technically those other three teams could still be in play if they were to offer an active roster spot to Beasley, who’s on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. But it sounds like the Bucs have plans to involve Beasley sooner rather than later and the decision on where to sign ultimately falls with him.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

In 2021, Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 693 yards receiving and a touchdown.