Three Players Suspended Indefinitely For Gambling, Including Isaiah Rodgers

According to Adam Schefter, Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers and DL Rashod Berry as well as free agent DL Demetrius Taylor have been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

At the conclusion of the season, those three are eligible to apply for reinstatement.

A previous report indicated another wave of suspensions was coming as the NFL tries to crack down on violations to its gambling policy.

Rodgers was betting on NFL games and the length of this suspension suggests Berry and Taylor were as well.

Titans RT Nicholas Petit-Frere will also be suspended six games for betting on non-NFL sports while at work.

Rodgers, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 34 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery and three pass defenses.

Berry, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes.

New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times. The Patriots elected to waive Berry during camp in 2021 and he caught on with the Lions.

Berry was waived again and signed to the practice squad, bouncing on and off before ending up on the active roster to close the season. Detroit re-signed him for the 2022 season but waived him in May. He was claimed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars waived Berry coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad later on during the season. The Colts signed him to their active roster at the end of the season.

For his career, Berry has appeared in eight games for the Patriots and Lions and recorded four total tackles.

Taylor, 24, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State following the 2022 NFL Draft and was able to crack Detroit’s active roster coming out of the preseason.

However, he was waived in October and re-signed to the practice squad. The Lions brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him loose back in May.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in one game for the Lions but did not record any statistics.