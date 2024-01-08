Titans Announce Six Futures Deals

The Tennessee Titans announced they’ve signed six players to futures deals for the 2024 season, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

The full list includes:

CB Shyheim Carter DB Tay Gowan WR Tre’Shaun Harrison TE Thomas Odukoya LB Thomas Rush G Lachavious Simmons

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Carter, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2020 NFL draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp and signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta eventually released Carter from their practice squad. He caught on with the Texans in May and was re-signed to the practice squad after Houston cut him coming out of the preseason. The Texans cut him again later in the season and he signed with the Titans practice squad.

He’s been in Tennessee over the past two years, spending time with the team in training camp and on the practice squad for the most part.

In 2023, Carter has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.