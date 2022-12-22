Titans Announce Three Moves Including Placing C Ben Jones On IR

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve placed center Ben Jones and cornerback Terrance Mitchell on Injured Reserve.

The Titans also signed OL Daniel Munyer to their active roster.

Jones, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17.5 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Titans for the 2016 season.

Jones was entering the final year of his deal when he agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million extension in 2019. The Titans re-signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract this past March.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Titans, starting all of them at center.