Titans Announce Three Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have designated WR Kyle Phillips to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Titans also waived WR Mason Kinsey and OL Xavier Newman.

Phillips, 24, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.973 million rookie contract that included $313,324 signing bonus.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in four games for the Titans and caught eight passes on 13 targets for 78 yards and no touchdowns.