Titans CB Buster Skrine Retiring

Titans HC Mike Vrabel informed reporters on Tuesday that veteran CB Buster Skrine has told the team he will be retiring, per Jim Wyatt.

Skrine was set to compete for the starting slot corner job after re-signing with Tennessee this offseason but instead will call it quits and move on to the next phase after football.

Skrine, 33, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him last year.

The 49ers signed him to a contract late last season before releasing him soon after. He caught on with the Titans and re-signed with them for the 2021 season.

For his career, Skrine appeared in 158 games over 11 seasons for the Browns, Jets, Bears, 49ers and Titans. He finished with 572 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four recoveries, 10 interceptions and 91 pass deflections.