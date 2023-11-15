Titans Claim G Calvin Throckmorton Off Waivers From Panthers

According to Field Yates, the Titans claimed G Calvin Throckmorton off the waiver wire from the Panthers.

Throckmorton had started seven games for Carolina but was cut as they decided to shake up a struggling line.

Throckmorton, 27, went undrafted out of Oregon back in 2020 before catching on with the Saints.

He signed a futures deal with the team in 2021 and wound up making the active roster out of training camp. The Saints signed him to a one-year extension heading into 2023 but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Panthers.

In 2023, Throckmorton has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and made seven starts.