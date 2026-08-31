Titans Claim Three Players Off Waivers

Per the wire, the Titans claimed three players off waivers: LB Owen Pappoe from the Cardinals, DT Nazir Stackhouse from the Packers, and DB Melvin Smith from the Chiefs.

Stackhouse, 24, began his college career with Georgia in 2020 and won two National Championships with the team.

He was twice named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023 but went undrafted in 2025 before catching on with Green Bay.

In five seasons with the Bulldogs, Stackhouse appeared in 59 games and recorded 96 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.

In 2025, Stackhouse appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 12 tackles.