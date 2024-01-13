Titans Completed Interview With Antonio Pierce For HC Job

Tom Pelissero reports that the Titans have completed their interview with Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce for their vacant head coaching position.

The following is a full list of candidates currently being considered for the job:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Requested Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Pierce, 45, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly high school in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023.

We’ll have more on the Titans coaching search as the news is available.