Titans Completed Interview With Texans OC Bobby Slowik For HC Position

The Tennessee Titans have completed an interview with Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head coaching position, according to Jim Wyatt.

The following is a full list of candidates currently being considered for the job:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Requested Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Second Interview) Panthers OC Thomas Brown (Requested Interview)

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.

