Titans Cut OLB Sam Okuayinonu & DB John Reid

The Tennessee Titans released OLB Sam Okuayinonu and DB John Reid from their active roster on Friday, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

Okuayinonu, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and has bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad this year.

In 2022, Okuayinonu has appeared in 6 games and recorded 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks.