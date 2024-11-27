Titans Designate CB Chidobe Awuzie To Return

The Tennessee Titans announced they have designated CB Chidobe Awuzie to return from injured reserve today.

The @Titans have moved CB Chidobe Awuzie to the team’s ‘Designated for Return’ list. Awuzie is eligible to return to practice today, but he remains on Injured Reserve. READ https://t.co/UXeoNwO71n pic.twitter.com/xeJ4Tq9Wyz — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 27, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out since late September with a groin injury.

Awuzie, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He was in the final year of that deal when he tore his ACL midway through the 2023 season.

The Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason.

In 2024, Awuzie has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.