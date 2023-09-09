Titans Elevating DT Kyle Peko & OL Justin Murray

Per Turron Davenport, the Titans are elevating DT Kyle Peko and OL Justin Murray for Week 1.

Peko, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Peko was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster for a few years before signing on with the Bills during the 2018 season. He returned to Buffalo on a futures contract in 2019 before being waived and later claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis later waived Peko before re-signing him to their practice squad. Denver signed Peko off of the Colts’ practice squad before releasing him.

The Titans then signed Peko to a contract but placed him on injured reserve near the end of the preseason and ultimately released him with a settlement, but re-signed him to the practice squad during the season and eventually promoted him to the active roster.

He later caught on with the Raiders practice squad in 2022 and was promoted to their active roster.

In 2022, Peko appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles and one pass deflection.