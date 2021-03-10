Titans Expected To Release S Kenny Vaccaro

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are expected to release S Kenny Vaccaro on Wednesday.

This has been a painful few days for the Titans, as they’ve now released CB Malcolm Butler and are expected to do the same with Vaccaro to get their cap situation in order for the start of free agency.

Vaccaro, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.425 million contract when the Saints elected to pick up his fifth-year option worth $5.676 million for the 2017 season.

Vaccaro was available for several months before eventually signing a one-year contract with the Titans in 2018. He returned to the Titans on a four-year deal worth $26 million the following year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Vaccaro will free up $3,906,250 of available cap space while creating $3 million in dead money.

In 2020, Vaccaro appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 83 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.