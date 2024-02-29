Titans & Falcons Potential Landing Spots For OT Mekhi Becton?

Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda mentions to “keep an eye on” the Titans and Falcons as potential landing spots for Jets free agent OL Mekhi Becton.

Pauline reported earlier in the week that Becton is not expected to re-sign with the Jets this offseason.

Regarding the Titans, Pauline mentions that they could use offensive tackle help, possibly at both spots.

As for the Falcons, they hired Dwayne Ledford as OL coach, which is notable given that he was Becton’s position coach at Louisville.

Becton, 24, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The Jets declined his fifth-year option this past May, which means he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Becton appeared in 16 games for the Jets and made 16 starts for them.