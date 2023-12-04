Titans Fire Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman

On Monday, Titans HC Mike Vrabel announced special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman has been relieved of his duties.

Vrabel added that Tom Quinn is taking over for Aukerman as the team’s interim special teams coordinator.

The Titans had back-to-back punts blocked on Sunday against the Colts with one being returned for a touchdown.

Even worse, P Ryan Stonehouse suffered a season-ending injury on one of them.

Aukerman, 47, began his coaching career at Findlay as a WRs coach. From there, he held a number of college jobs before taking his first NFL job with the Broncos as a defnsive assistant.

After stints with the Jaguars, Titans and Chargers, Aukerman returned to Tennessee as their assistant special teams coordinator in 2017. He was promoted to the top job a year later.