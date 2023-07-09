Titans Have Been More Aggressive Than Patriots So Far In DeAndre Hopkins Pursuit

According to Mike Reiss, while both the Patriots and the Titans have offers on the table to former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee has been more aggressive in its recruitment of the veteran wideout to this point.

However, neither team has so far been able to induce Hopkins to sign. Reiss adds Hopkins seems content to wait to see if another team enters the bidding and drives his market up.

Hopkins took official visits with both the Titans and the Patriots but left each visit without signing a contract despite a reported push from the Patriots to close a deal.

It’s clear the veteran still hasn’t gotten an offer that’s blown him away enough to sign, however, and he’s prepared to be patient for a little while longer to try and get it.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

