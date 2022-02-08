Titans Hiring Former Texans OC Tim Kelly As Passing Game Coordinator

The Titans announced on Tuesday that they are officially hiring former Texans OC Tim Kelly as their passing game coordinator.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the role Kelly will serve on offense: “Tim Kelly will help the offense, very similar to how (senior defensive assistant) Jim Schwartz has on defense in his role.”

Kelly, 35, played college football as a defensive tackle at Eastern Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks. He had a variety of stops before joining Bill O’Brien‘s staff at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Kelly followed O’Brien to the Texans in 2014 as an offensive QC coach. He’s held a number of roles since then before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and fired following the 2021 season.

