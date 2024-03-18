Titans Hosted DL Sebastian Joseph-Day For Visit

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Titans brought in free agent DT Sebastian Joseph-Day for a visit on Monday.
Joseph-Day met with the Bills last week.
Joseph-Day, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his rookie deal before signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers.
Los Angeles opted to waive Joseph-Day last December and he later signed on with the 49ers to finish out the season.
In 2023, Joseph-Day appeared in 16 games and recorded 33 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.
