Titans Make Five Roster Moves

Per Jim Wyatt of the team website, the Tennesee Titans have activated RB Darrynton Evans and DL Larrell Murchison from injured reserve. The team has also waived RB Mekhi Sargent from the active roster and is calling up WR Mason Kinsey and CB Chris Jones this week.

Evans, 23, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors last season. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus.

In 2020, Evans appeared in five games for the Titans and rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 27 yards (13.5 YPC) and one touchdown.