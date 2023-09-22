Titans Make Four Roster Moves For Week 3

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves on Friday for their Week 3 game against the Browns.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Titans promoted WR Mason Kinsey and LB Chance Campbell to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Titans placed WR Kearis Jackson on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Titans waived LB Otis Reese IV.

Aaron Wilson first reported that the Titans were waiving Reese on Friday.

He could be a candidate for Tennessee’s practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Reese, 25, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss and wound up cracking Tennessee’s active roster.

In 2023, Reese has appeared in two games and recorded one tackle.