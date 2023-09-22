Titans Make Four Roster Moves For Week 3

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves on Friday for their Week 3 game against the Browns.

Titans Helmet

The full list of roster moves includes:

Aaron Wilson first reported that the Titans were waiving Reese on Friday. 

He could be a candidate for Tennessee’s practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed. 

Reese, 25, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss and wound up cracking Tennessee’s active roster. 

In 2023, Reese has appeared in two games and recorded one tackle. 

