Titans Make Four Roster Moves, Including Signing OT Bobby Hart Off Bills Practice Squad

The Titans announced they have signed CB Greg Mabin and OL Bobby Hart to the active roster.

The Titans have also moved C Daniel Munyer and DL Larrell Murchison to the team's "Designated for Return from Injured Reserve" list.

The Titans poached both players from other teams’ practice squads, with Mabin coming from the Cardinals and Hart from the Bills.

Tennessee also designated DT Larrell Murchison and C Daniel Munyer to return from injured reserve. This opens up a 21-day window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Mabin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

From there, Mabin has had brief stints with the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Titans, and Jaguars before returning to the Titans this past May but was cut loose in August during training camp.

He caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad earlier this month.

In 2020, Mabin appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions, and three passes defended.

Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him this past offseason.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season. Buffalo cut him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Dolphins practice squad briefly before being cut and returning to the Bills.

In 2020, Hart appeared in 14 games for the Bengals, making 13 starts for them at right tackle.