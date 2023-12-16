Titans Make Three Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve made three roster moves for their Week 15 game.

The full list includes:

Titans signed WR Mason Kinsey to their active roster.

to their active roster. Titans elevated DL Marlon Davidson and LB JoJo Domann to their active roster.

Davidson, 25, was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Auburn. He signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract with the Falcons that included $4,121,379 fully guaranteed.

Davidson was in the third year of that deal when the Falcons elected to waive him. The Titans added him tot heir active roster soon after.

In 2021, Davidson appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded 21 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.