Titans Make Two Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they have promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster and re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

DB Shyheim Carter DB Eric Garror WR Tre’Shaun Harrison DB Armani Marsh DE T.K. McLendon TE Thomas Odukoya (International) T John Ojukwu T Andrew Rupcich LB Thomas Rush K Cade York RB Jacques Patrick DT Jaleel Johnson DT Jayden Peevy S Dane Cruikshank LB Otis Reese WR Shi Smith WR Mason Kinsey

Rader, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Youngstown State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Steelers have signed Rader to futures deals for three straight years. He caught on with the Titans in 2022 and has been in Tennessee ever since.

In 2022, Rader appeared in 14 games for the Titans but did not catch a pass.