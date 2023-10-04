Titans Make Two Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they have promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster and re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad.
Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Shyheim Carter
- DB Eric Garror
- WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
- DB Armani Marsh
- DE T.K. McLendon
- TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
- T John Ojukwu
- T Andrew Rupcich
- LB Thomas Rush
- K Cade York
- RB Jacques Patrick
- DT Jaleel Johnson
- DT Jayden Peevy
- S Dane Cruikshank
- LB Otis Reese
- WR Shi Smith
- WR Mason Kinsey
Rader, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Youngstown State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.
The Steelers have signed Rader to futures deals for three straight years. He caught on with the Titans in 2022 and has been in Tennessee ever since.
In 2022, Rader appeared in 14 games for the Titans but did not catch a pass.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!