Titans Make Two Roster Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they have promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster and re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad. 

Kevin Rader

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB Shyheim Carter
  2. DB Eric Garror
  3. WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
  4. DB Armani Marsh
  5. DE T.K. McLendon
  6. TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
  7. T John Ojukwu
  8. T Andrew Rupcich
  9. LB Thomas Rush
  10. K Cade York
  11. RB Jacques Patrick
  12. DT Jaleel Johnson
  13. DT Jayden Peevy
  14. S Dane Cruikshank
  15. LB Otis Reese
  16. WR Shi Smith
  17. WR Mason Kinsey

Rader, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Youngstown State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Steelers have signed Rader to futures deals for three straight years. He caught on with the Titans in 2022 and has been in Tennessee ever since. 

In 2022, Rader appeared in 14 games for the Titans but did not catch a pass. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply