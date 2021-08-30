Titans Place G Nate Davis On COVID-19 List, Waive OL Chandon Herring

The Tennessee Titans announced they put G Nate Davis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waived OL Chandon Herring with an injury designation.

Davis, 24, was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2019 draft. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $3.7 million deal with Tennessee.

During his career, Davis has played in 29 games for the Titans, starting 28, all of which at right guard.

Herring, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of BYU this year.

In 2020 with BYU, Herring played in 12 games bouncing around the offensive line at right tackle, right guard, and left guard.