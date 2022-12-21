Titans Place OL Dillon Radunz On IR, Sign OL Zack Johnson To PS

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have placed OL Dillon Radunz on injured reserve and signed OL Zack Johnson to their practice squad.

Radunz, 24, was a second-round pick by the Titans out of North Dakota State back in 2021. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $6,326,873 that includes a $1,961,364 signing bonus.

In 2022, Radunz appeared in 11 games for the Titans and made four starts at both guard and tackle.

