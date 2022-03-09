Titans Re-Sign DT Teair Tart

According to Field Yates, the Tennessee Titans have re-signed DT Teair Tart.

Tart was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Tart, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans. He was let go by the team during final roster cuts but was signed to their practice squad before being activated back in November.

In 2021, Tart appeared in 11 games for the Titans and recorded 16 total tackles and two tackles for loss.