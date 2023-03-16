Titans Re-Sign WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The Tennessee Titans announced they have re-signed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a one-year deal.

Tennessee declined to tender Westbrook-Ikhine as a restricted free agent but as often happens they were able to get him on a cheaper contract.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. However, they later promoted him to the active roster where he has remained ever since.

In 2022, Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in 17 games for the Titans, recording 25 catches for 397 yards (15.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.