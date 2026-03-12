Titans Re-Signing S Jerrick Reed

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Titans are re-signing S Jerrick Reed to a one-year contract.

Reed, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico back in 2023. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract when Seattle waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Reed bounced on and off the practice squad and was waived in November but claimed by the Titans, where he remained for the rest of the year.

In 2025, Reed appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and Titans and recorded 10 total tackles.