Titans Request To Interview Eric Studesville For OC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Titans are requesting an interview with Dolphins assistant HC and RB coach Eric Studesville for their offensive coordinator job.

Studesville, 56, joined the Bears as an offensive assistant after his time as a defensive coordinator at Kent State.

He was hired by the Giants as their RB coach in 2001 and later held the same position with the Bills and Broncos before he was promoted to interim head coach in Denver during the 2010 season.

Studesville remained with the Broncos as their offensive coordinator and RB coach in 2011 before being hired by the Dolphins as RB coach in 2017. He continued climbing the ladder in Miami, being promoted to co-offensive coordinator and later associate head coach in 2022.

In 2010, Studesville posted a record of 1-3 during his time as the interim head coach of the Broncos.

We will have more on the Titans’ search for an offensive coordinator as it becomes available.