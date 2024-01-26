Titans Request To Interview Jaguars Pass Game Coordinator Nick Holz For OC Job

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have requested to interview Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz for their offensive coordinator job.

This is the first reported interest in Holz for an offensive coordinator job this offseason. He’s also the first OC candidate to be requested by Tennessee for new HC Brian Callahan‘s coaching staff.

Holz began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Raiders from 2012-2014 before being promoted to offensive quality control coach from 2015-2016. He also served as Las Vegas’ assistant wide receivers coach.

The Jaguars hired him as pass game coordinator last year.