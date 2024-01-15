Titans Request To Interview Panthers OC Thomas Brown For HC Position

The Tennessee Titans have requested to interview Panthers OC Thomas Brown for their vacant head coaching position, according to Kimberley Martin.

Brown, 37, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator this past February.