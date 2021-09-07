Titans Restructure WR Julio Jones’ Contract, Add $11.2M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports the Tennessee Titans created $11.2 million in cap space by converting $14 million of WR Julio Jones‘ base salary into a signing bonus.

The team also added two void years to Jones’ contract.

Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021.

In 2020, Jones appeared in nine games for the Falcons and caught 51 passes for 771 yards receiving and three touchdowns.