Titans S Kevin Byard Declines To Take Pay Cut

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports that the Titans approached S Kevin Byard about taking a pay cut this offseason. However, Wolfe adds that Byard declined to take the pay reduction.

Byard is reportedly still hoping to finish out his career in Tennessee, but that remains to be seen whether he’ll be back with the team.

The Titans have moved on from a number of notable veterans this offseason and have a new GM in place, so major changes are coming in Tennessee one way or another.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Byard would free up $5,991,000 of available cap space while creating $13,632,000 million in dead money.

Byard, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,237,060 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2.025 million in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $70.5 million extension in 2019.

Byard stands to make base salaries of $13,600,000 for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In 2022, Byard appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 107 tackles, four interceptions and six pass defenses.

