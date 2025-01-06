Titans Sign 12 Players To Futures Contracts

The Tennesee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.
The full list includes:
- DT McTelvin Agim
- DT Abdullah Anderson
- LB Curtis Bolton
- T Chandler Brewer
- DT Isaiah Iton
- DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
- LB Kyron Johnson
- WR Stanley Morgan
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- DB Gervarrius Owens
- T Isaiah Prince
- RB Jabari Small
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Jeudy-Lally, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. He was let go at the end of camp and has spent the season on and off the practice squad. The Titans waived him in December after signing him to the 53-man roster.
In 2024, Jeudy-Lally has appeared in four games for the Titans.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!