Titans Sign DL Michael Dwumfour, Waive LB Zach McCloud

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday they have signed DL Michael Dwumfour to a contract.

In a corresponding move, the Titans waived LB Zach McCloud.

Dwumfour, 25, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was later released by the team with an injury settlement and was signed by the Texans’ practice squad.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans last January and made the team coming out of the preseason. Houston waived him late in the season, however, He had a stint with the 49ers to close out the year and signed a futures deal with the Browns for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Dwumfour appeared in seven games for the Texans and two games for the 49ers. He finished with eight total tackles and one fumble recovery.