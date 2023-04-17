Titans Sign LB Ben Niemann

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed LB Ben Niemann to the roster.

He was with the Cardinals last year and has played a fair amount of snaps over the past few seasons in both Arizona and Kansas City.

Niemann, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa following the 2018 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason his rookie year and stuck on the active roster ever since.

Kansas City didn’t tender Niemann as a restricted free agent in 2021 but elected to re-sign him to a one-year, $1.6 million deal. He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022.

In 2022, Niemann appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.