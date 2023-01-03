Titans Sign Three To Practice Squad

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed three players to their practice squad including OLB Sam Okuayinonu, DB Shyheim Carter, and DT Curtis Brooks.

Okuayinonu, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May.

He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and has bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad this year.

In 2022, Okuayinonu has appeared in 6 games and recorded 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks.