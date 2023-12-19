Titans Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Nate Bouda
The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve signed G Jordan Roos and C James Empey to their practice squad.

Titans helmet

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

  1. WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
  2. TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
  3. T John Ojukwu
  4. T Andrew Rupcich
  5. LB Thomas Rush
  6. WR Shi Smith
  7. DB Tay Gowan
  8. DT Marlon Davidson
  9. DB Shyheim Carter
  10. G Lachavious Simmons
  11. DB Josh Thompson
  12. DT Ross Blacklock
  13. DB Matthew Jackson
  14. LB JoJo Domann
  15. G Jordan Roos
  16. C James Empey

Roos, 30, wound up going undrafted back in 2017 before signing a rookie contract with the Seahawks. He was on and off the Seahawks roster over the next four years.

Ross had short stints with the Raiders and Patriots before joining the Titans in 2021. He’s bounced between the active roster and the practice squad since then.

For his career, Roos has appeared in 21 games and made three starts.

