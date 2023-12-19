Titans Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve signed G Jordan Roos and C James Empey to their practice squad.
Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:
- WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
- TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
- T John Ojukwu
- T Andrew Rupcich
- LB Thomas Rush
- WR Shi Smith
- DB Tay Gowan
- DT Marlon Davidson
- DB Shyheim Carter
- G Lachavious Simmons
- DB Josh Thompson
- DT Ross Blacklock
- DB Matthew Jackson
- LB JoJo Domann
- G Jordan Roos
- C James Empey
Roos, 30, wound up going undrafted back in 2017 before signing a rookie contract with the Seahawks. He was on and off the Seahawks roster over the next four years.
Ross had short stints with the Raiders and Patriots before joining the Titans in 2021. He’s bounced between the active roster and the practice squad since then.
For his career, Roos has appeared in 21 games and made three starts.
