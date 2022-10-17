Titans Sign WR C.J. Board To Practice Squad

The Titans announced they have signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad.

The #Titans have signed WR C.J. Board to their practice squad while releasing WR Josh Gordon from their practice squad. READ https://t.co/FhggxFplW0 pic.twitter.com/CmoH0eNKM7 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 17, 2022

The corresponding move is the previously reported released of WR Josh Gordon, which is now official.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

QB Logan Woodside WR Dez Fitzpatrick WR Mason Kinsey DL Larrell Murchison OL Xavier Newman OL Andrew Rupcich DL Jayden Peevy TE Thomas Odukoya (International) LB Jack Gibbens DB Nate Brooks LB Joe Schobert EDGE Gerri Green DB Shyheim Carter RB Julius Chestnut DE Wyatt Ray WR C.J. Board

Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018. Board was on and off of the taxi squad in 2019 and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Giants in 2020.

The Giants brought Board back last March before releasing him and re-signing him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster. However, New York cut him coming out of the preseason and again after a brief stint on the practice squad. He also had a stint on the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season.

In 2021, Board appeared in five games for the Giants, catching four passes for 51 yards.