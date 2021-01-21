Titans Sign WR Mason Kinsey To Futures Deal

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve signed WR Mason Kinsey to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Titans:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Kinsey, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Berry College back in May of last year. He signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Unfortunately, Kinsey was later waived by Tennessee coming out of training camp. He later had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad.

During his four-years at Berry State, Kinsey appeared in 43 games and totaled 203 receptions for 3,343 yards and 50 touchdowns.