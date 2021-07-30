Titans Signing C Spencer Pulley

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans are signing C Spencer Pulley to a contract on Friday.

Pulley, 28, originally signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt back in 2016. He lasted just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Giants in 2017.

Pulley was set to be a restricted free agent in 2018 when the Giants signed him to a three-year, $9.6 million extension.

For his career, Pulley has appeared in 49 games for the Chargers and Giants, making 26 starts.